Drastic Changes are Coming to the Mega Millions Lottery in New Jersey & Pennsylvania

Wow. This is a big change that's about to hit Mega Millions that will absolutely affect plays in New Jersey and Pennsylvania (and across the country).

The multi-state lottery just announced that they're more than doubling the cost of a ticket.

The cost of a ticket will increase from $2 all the way up to $5. Wow! That will go into effect in April 2025.

Here's what we know so far about the new game. Mega Millions said that the increased ticket price will result in "larger-starting jackpots."

In addition, the jackpots will grow much faster, of course, lottery officials say.

Plus, there will also be no “breakeven prizes,” meaning that every winning ticket will be more than the cost of a $5 ticket.

It actually marks the second time that they've increased the ticket prices for the game. Back in 2017, the ticket price increased from $1 to $2. And it certainly has resulted in bigger jackpots.

In fact, lottery officials say that since the Mega Millions game launched in 2002, it has produced six winners ob billion dollar jackpots. Even better? Since the last change in 2017, more than 1,200 players have become millionaires. That's an average of 3 millionaires per week.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place on Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m.

We'll learn more about the changes and how it'll affect the game in the coming months.

