Here’s Why It Smells Like Smoke All Over Philadelphia, PA

If you're waking up in Philadelphia, Pa. this morning and you're smelling smoke in the air, you're not alone.

We've seen hundreds of posts on social media this morning of residents from Center City to South Philly complaining about the smell of smoke in the air.

I immediately noticed it when I walked out of my front door in Point Breeze this morning as well.

So what's happening? Well, it's all from that massive blaze that's burning in The Northeast.

The four-alarm fire was first reported around 5:30 this morning on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, and the smoke/smell is pouring toward the city this morning.

More than 100 firefighters are on the scene and it's not exactly clear what the building is that is on fire, but television helicopter footage shows the flames erupting into the air from the multi-story building.

READ MORE: Congrats Pennsylvania, We Live in One of the Grossest States

The fire spread to some neighboring buildings, trees, and cars nearby, NBC 10 reports.



Get our free mobile app



By 7:30 a.m., the smoke and fire appeared to be improving, however, the smell may liner in the city for more of the morning.

There are some road closures in the area, but it was not immediately clear if there are any injuries related to the fire.

10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania Sorry, animals lovers! There are just some animals you can't have as pets in Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: 94.5 PST