This is exciting news. For the first time ever, you can get your hands on some of Mav's Top Buns in an actual store...and it's in Middletown, New Jersey, according to The Monmouth Journal.

These amazing cinnamon buns go under the "IYKYK" category. If you don't know what that stands for it's "If You Know You Know." These treats have had a "buncult" following since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mav's Top Buns are crazy popular, homemade cinnamon buns that married couple, Nikki and Mike Ashkar, starting making after stumbling upon an old family recipe back in 2020.

When the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they started baking, like many of us, and they haven't stopped since.

After realizing that this old family recipe was churning out some pretty outstanding cinnamon buns, they posted in a local curbside pickup Facebook group asking if anyone wanted to buy homemade cinnamons.

The rest you could say is history.

People lined up, some waiting hours, to get their cinnamon bun fix.

The Ashkar's went from making dozens of cinnamon buns to making hundreds and now thousands, sometimes staying up all night long (this was just a side hustle at first, they had full time advertising jobs).

The demand has been so huge that making the buns is now a full time job and they've opened their first ever shop for Mav's Top Buns in Middletown, NJ. People have been lining up since the day it opened a few weeks ago.

Mav's Top Buns was named after the Ashkars' son Maverick and one of my all time favorite movies, Top Gun. I love it.

The store is located at 1092 Route 35 in Middletown, NJ.

It's only open on the weekends (it takes the whole week to make enough to meet demand on the weekends).

On Monday nights at 8pm they do "pre-order drops" but you can also take your chances and walk in and fingers crossed they aren't sold out of the walk-in boxes.

I have such FOMO (fear of missing out) with things like this that I will be taking a drive to Middletown soon.

For more information on Mav's Top Buns, click here.

