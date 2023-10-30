A kids’ movie all about our Jersey Shore is out in theaters

If you guessed the person who made the sexy movie about strippers “Hustlers” starring Jennifer Lopez wasn’t capable of making a PG-rated kiddie movie, you’re discounting the talents of a Jersey girl.

Lorene Scafaria is from Holmdel and she wrote and directed that gentlemen’s club movie. She’s also directed 3 episodes of the TV show “Succession” plus the films “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” and “The Meddler.”

Her long-delayed “Under The Boardwalk” just hit select theaters Friday with little fanfare and a digital release coming November 7.

It’s a very Jersey theme, and the only time I can think of that hermit crabs were made star characters in a film.

'Under The Boardwalk' movie plot

The premise? According to IMDb.com, “A land crab townie falls in love with a sea crab tourist, but tensions between their friends and families rise. When a storm casts the duo far from home, their love will lead them on an adventure.”

Yes, they took the natural tension between year-round Jersey shore residents and those annoying Benny and Shoobie tourists and threw in a little “Romeo and Juliette” for good measure. Here’s the trailer.

So if you thought no big names would want to voice hermit crab characters, try this list for size.

Bobby Cannavale, Keke Palmer, Michael Cera, Steve Schirripa and more.

“A lot of really wonderful people worked on it,” Scafaria said. “It’s a movie for introverts and extroverts and everything in between. Hope you enjoy it.”

