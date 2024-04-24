There's a new dining experience in the Princeton-area. Grab your friends and go.

It's a beautiful place to dine-in, and with the nicer, warmer weather there is outdoor seating as well.

It's called Mauryas Bar & Lounge and it just opened in Forrestal Village, off Route 1 South. It's where Tre Piani once was, in the middle of the Village.

It's an interesting concept, like two restaurants in one. It's a blend of Indian cuisine and American cuisine. It also has a bar.

It's described on its website as, "a culinary journey that celebrates India's rich heritage while embracing the flavors of New American cuisine. Our establishment stands as a testament to our dedication to redefining fine dining, offering a unique fusion of tradition and innovation."

India is known for its spices. At Mauryas, they take those spices and incorporate them into New American dishes.

The dishes are from recipes that have been handed down from generation to generation, newly created with a modern touch.

Where did Mauryas get its name? From the lavish Mauryan Empire, which was also rich in culture.

You're sure you'll find something you love on the menu. Click here to see all that Mauryas has to offer.

Make a reservation now to bring your mom to Mauryas for Mother's Day Brunch.

Brunch is served every Sunday from 10am - 2pm.

Lunch is served Monday - Saturday from 11am - 2pm.

Dinner is served Monday - Saturday from 4pm - 9pm.

The bar hours are Monday - Saturday from 11am - 11pm and Sunday 11am - 2pm.

The Mauryas is located in Forrestal Village at 120 Rockingham Row, Princeton, NJ

For more information, the menu, and to make a reservation, click here.