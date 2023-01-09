If you've been wondering if anything's going on at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton behind the scenes, the answer is YES. A LOT.

Some major projects have been taking place over the last year or so and another major project is coming soon, according to Facebook.

Basically, there's a new sound system. If you're into that kind of stuff, it's an L-Acoustics Sound System from Bauder Audio Installation.

Let me break it down for you. Here's exactly what was installed.

An Allen and Heath SQ6 digital mixing console, Allen and Heath AB-168-16x8 portable stage box, QSC-QYS control system with touch screen, L-Acoustics P1 processor: amplifier network controller, L-Acoustics system manager, L-Acoustics - LS10 - AVB Network Switch, L-Acoustics LS10 Rakshelf, 3-rack mount dual shure wireless microphone receivers, 6 Beta 58 wireless handheld transmitters and 4 wireless lavaliers clear com, clear com MS-702 wired base, 12 wired single channel Belt packs, 5 wired dual channel belt packs, freespeak II Base Station, 5 wireless multi channel beltpacks.

There's also all new sports lighting. It's an Eaton Ephesus LED Sports Lighting System by NGU Sports Lighting.

The Concourse and Suite Level got an LED lighting upgrade by NGU Sports Lighting.

Plus, coming soon there's going to be a new concert in concessions. If you remember the concessions in the past, they were a combination of counter service style foods and drinks and a few sit down pubs.

The new concept will be a "Grab and Go" by Golden Crown Contractors. They look like mini convenience stores with a cashier. I like it.

To see it all for yourself, check out the video here.

