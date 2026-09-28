Philadelphia is home to some of the largest concert venues in the Northeast, but with a capacity of up to 75,000 people, there is no venue larger than Lincoln Financial Field.

So it's a big deal for an artist to play at this concert venue, which is home to the Philadelphia Eagles. And we are getting our first look at the 2027 concert calendar at the Linc (Lincoln Financial Field).

We’ll be watching as more shows are announced. You can keep track right here as we'll keep this page updated all season. In fact, we’ll continuously update this article as more shows are announced.

Lincoln Financial Field Announces First Two Major Concerts of 2027

The 2026 concert season isn’t even fully wrapped up at the Linc, but that isn’t stopping the planning ahead for next season. In fact, we already have our first major concerts announced for next year.

First up will be a performance from Luke Combs.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

He’s making his return to The Linc on Saturday, April 24, 2027. Since it’s a Saturday night it’s fitting that the tour is named the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. On stage, he’ll be joined by guests Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah, and Wyatt McCubbin. You can click here to grab tickets and learn more.

Also announced? Kenny Chesney.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

It turns out that isn’t the only country show we know about for 2027. It was also just announced that Kenny Chensey will return to South Philly. He’ll perform at The Linc on Saturday, June 12 as part of his anticipated Original Vibe Room Tour. It’s going to be a massive show with guests Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, and more on stage. You can find out about the show by clicking here.

Every Lincoln Financial Field Concert Announced for 2027

This is where we’ll keep track of the concerts for 2027 as they’re announced. We’ll update the schedule right here. We suspect that the concert season in Philly next year could be massive.

Who will we see on the stage? We’ll find out.

Meanwhile, scroll down to look back at the 2026 concert calendar. Were you lucky enough to be at any of these shows?

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field Concert Schedule - 2026 Lincoln Financial Field is getting ready for another massive year of live music, and the 2026 concert schedule is shaping up to be one fans will be talking about for a long time. Known for hosting some of the biggest names in music, this Philadelphia stadium has become a must stop venue for major tours across pop, rock, country, hip hop, and everything in between. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan