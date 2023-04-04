Libby’s Liquors in Lawrenceville, NJ Sets Plans To Expand

I have a really good announcement for people in Lawrenceville! One of Lawrence’s favorite liquor stores is now expanding and I can’t wait for this.

Libby’s Liquors is a liquor store that is located right off the Brunswick Circle and it’s going to be bigger and better than it already was. If you’re not from the area and you aren’t sure where this liquor store is, it’s directly connected to the pet store, Pet’s Plus.

I went into Pet’s Plus the other day to buy some things and noticed that the spot where they used to keep all of the rescue dogs in the store was completely demolished and it seemed as though a giant wall was going up.

I asked the worker what was going on with the construction and they told me that they no longer are rescuing dogs and cats in that location and that Libby’s Liquors is expanding.

If you’ve ever been to Pet’s Plus in Lawrenceville, you’ll know that before this expansion, the store was ginormous. So, this sort of gives both stores an even amount of property, which leaves room for more booze!

That’s always fun. There’s no word on how long the renovations will take before they’re complete, but both Libby’s and Pet’s Plus are open for business while the reno takes place.

Libby’s Liquors is located at 111 Lawrenceville Rd, Lawrence Township, NJ and Pet’s Plus is located directly next door at the same address. Excited to see what the new addition brings to Libby’s!

