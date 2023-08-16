There’s a THC seltzer on the shelves that you can get from your local liquor store. Since weed has become legal recreationally in New Jersey just over a year ago, we’re starting to see more dispensaries being built and products making their way onto shelves.

The newest way to get your hands on some THC products is to head to your local liquor store and see if they sell these seltzers. The brand is called Legally Highest and it’s an NJ-based company that’s making THC-infused drinks easily accessible.

I didn't realize, but a lot of liquor stores now have a THC or Delta-8 section. Legally Highest seltzers are the perfect way to unwind and feel the relaxing effects of THC in a discreet way. It’s totally perfect for any social occasion any time of the year.

There are two flavors as of right now that you can grab at your local liquor store which are Mango and Lime. Also, you can choose between two dosage options which are 30 mg and 60 mg.

This is the perfect drink to grab at the liquor store if you’re looking to have a relaxing time without branking the bank. One serving is 1 can and that’s pretty much all you’ll need to start feeling the effects.

The cans range from about $7-$9 each from what I’ve seen, but you can also buy packs online or in your local liquor stores. Legally Highest THC seltzers are the perfect drink to sip on to start relaxing immediately!

The greatest part about Legally Highest is that you get to feel the effect of THC without the hangover like alcohol would give you the next day.

Also, the effects can be felt in as little as 20 minutes! This really is a product from the future and will so change the way you consume THC products. See where to find Legally Highest near you on their official website, here.

