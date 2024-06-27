I finally have an answer to the longtime question, "What's going in the old Houlihan's on Route 1?"

Just got word from a press release that Lazy Dog Restaurant will be taking over the spot in Mercer on One (formerly Mercer Mall) on Route 1 South.

It will be opening in Fall of 2025.

It's described in the press release as, "The casual dining restaurant known for its innovative twists on American dishes served with small mountain-town hospitality."

This will only be the second Lazy Dog Restaurant coming to New Jersey. Another one will be opening in Moorestown, also in 2025.

Houlihan's Princeton closed suddenly back in November of 2019. It was the only Mercer County location.

There had been rumors that Miller's Ale House would be opening another location there, but that never happened.

I checked out the Lazy Dog restaurant website and it looks cool...a great fit for the area.

The menu offers something for everyone, so it will be a perfect place to spend time with family and friends.

It serves sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads, bowls, noodles, seafood, desserts, and more. There's a seasonal menu too.

Below is the BBQ Bison Meatloaf.

Black + Blue Burger

There's brunch on the weekends.

Check out the entire menu by clicking here.

You can join the Campfire Club and the Lazy Dog Beer Club.

I will certainly let you know when the grand opening will be....the goal is Fall 2025.

If you'd like to work there, you can apply for a job by clicking here.

Mercer Mall was recently rebranded as Mercer on One. It's getting a facelift for the first time in years, and adding new restaurants and exciting stores in an attempt to draw people off their computers and back into stores to shop in person.

A Crate and Barrel Outlet opened in 2023. A J Crew Factory store is due to open sometime in 2024. I saw signs for a Bloomingdale's Outlet coming soon, and Sephora will be opening soon as well.

I love all of the new additions to Mercer on One.

If I hear about any others, I'll fill you in.

