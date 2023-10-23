Lauryn Hill Suddenly Postpones Philadelphia Concert

Heads up if you were planning on seeing Lauryn Hill tonight (October 23) in South Philadelphia. The concert has been postponed.

We have all of the details about the cancelation (including the rescheduled show date) posted for you below.

Lauryn Hill was scheduled to perform at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly along with the Fugees to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Lauryn Hill Postpones Philadelphia Concert Citing Medical Issues

Lauryn Hill posted on social media late Sunday night saying that she had "no choice but to postpone the show" on the advice of her doctors.

"I need to rest my voice to prevent any more serious strain or damage to my vocal cords," Hill wrote in a post on social media Sunday evening.

Lauryn Hill's Philadelphia Concert Has Been Rescheduled for November 25

The good news is you won't have to wait too long for the show to be made up. Lauryn immediately announced that the show had been rescheduled for November 25, 2023.

"I look forward to giving you the show you deserve with a fully recovered and healthy voice," she wrote. "It will be a special one."

All tickets will be honored on that date.

Lauryn Hill Hits Toronto This Week

Lauryn is expected to resume the shows in Toronto on Thursday (October 26).

In the message, Lauryn told Toronto that "resting for a few days then heading your way."

We'll see you soon in Philly, Lauryn!

