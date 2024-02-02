Here's another reason to get over to Campus Town at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) on Route 31 in Ewing, NJ. A new, very cool sneaker and clothing boutique just opened.

If you're a Sneakerhead, you're going to love Laced by VC (LVCED).

You can score new and vintage sneakers plus vintage and custom clothes. If you've got some you want to sell, you can stop in or DM them pictures, or video, and see if they'll take them.

The Grand Opening Celebration was on January 20th with doorbusters, raffles, and giveaways.

The place has a sick vibe, like nothing else around here. Take a peek inside with the Instagram tour below.

It's open Tuesday - Saturday from 1pm - 7:30pm.

I don't think everyone realizes that Campus Town at The College of New Jersey is open to the public. It is. It's NOT just for The College of New Jersey community.

There are great shops, eateries, and services in Campus Town.

The restaurants include Blazin J's chicken, Panera, Teamalaya, Yummy Sushi, Mexican Mariachi, Rederry Frozen Yogurt (they have ice cream and smoothies too), Insomnia Cookie (they deliver), Frutta Bowls, Indi Grill, Jersey Mike's, and Crepes, Churros D'France.

Two more restaurants are coming soon: Blueberry Kitchen & Tap and Bella Ciao Pizzeria.

The services and stores include Infocus Urgent Care, Empower Yoga, Hair Worx, Polished Nails, Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Cavi cosmetic treatments, Verizon Wireless, Spencer Savings Bank, Barnes and Noble, and the new sneaker boutique I just told you about, Laced by VC.

You need to go explore Campus Town. It's has a little "Main Street" feel that you'll love.

Campus Town at The College of New Jersey is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. It's located on Route 31 in Ewing.