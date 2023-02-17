Starbucks recalls thousands of bottled coffee drinks due to glass inside

☕ Starbucks recalls 25,000 cases of its Frappuccino Vanilla bottled drinks due to glass inside

Heads up if you’re a Starbucks coffee drinker.

Thousands of cases of certain bottles of Starbucks coffee drinks are being recalled because they may contain glass, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall announced by parent company PepsiCo includes 25,200 cases of 13.7-ounce glass bottled Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla chilled coffee drinks. There are 12 bottles in one case.

While the products were not sold at Starbucks retail locations, they were distributed to retailers nationwide.

The affected products have sell-by dates of March 8, May 29, June 4, and June 10, 2023.

The company said it is working to remove the affected products from store shelves. Anyone with questions can call the Consumer Relations department at 1-800-211-8307.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

