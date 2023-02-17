Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco to play 10 shows in Atlantic City this fall

🔴 Popular comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will play 10 shows in Atlantic City this November

🔴 He will perform double shows on three of the seven listed dates

🔴 Tickets to see Maniscalco are on sale through Ticketmaster

ATLANTIC CITY — Offering guests a chance to laugh the night away, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is set to perform 10 shows in Atlantic City this fall.

According to BroadwayWorld.com, Maniscalco will host shows at the Borgata Event Center at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa from Nov. 9-18.

While the standup comedian will be performing on seven dates, Maniscalco will do double shows on Saturday, Nov. 11., Friday, Nov. 17., and Saturday, Nov. 18. Both comedy shows will start at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster, although fans can also buy tickets on secondary market websites, such as StubHub, Vivid Seats, and TicketNetwork.

First-time Vivid Seats users can save $20 on ticket orders over $200 by entering promo code NJ20 at checkout, according to NJ.com.

These are the Atlantic City dates:

Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tickets are expected to sell fast.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.