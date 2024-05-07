More great sushi is coming to New Jersey!

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, a high-quality, tech-driven sushi restaurant chain with a focus on anime-inspired atmosphere, is coming soon to Paramus, New Jersey!

It'll be located in the Westfield Garden State Plaza, next to the Vans store according to the shopping center's website!

Their promise is to always serve sushi using the freshest, high-quality ingredients - the way sushi should be!

"Kura Sushi’s dishes adhere to the Japanese virtue of serving natural and healthy meals prepared with fresh, premium ingredients," their website reads.

If you've never been too a revolving sushi bar, it's such a unique and innovative experience. Fresh, high-quality sushi comes "floating" to your table on a conveyor belt. If you see something you like, you can grab it! You can also use a touch pad to order your favorite rolls. Very tech-y!

And there's more than sushi! Their menu also offers noodles, dumplings, tempuras, fried rice, desserts and much more!

When will Kura Revolving Sushi Bar open in Paramus, NJ?

So far, there's no word yet on any projected opening date. As of May 7, the website simply says "Coming Soon."

Kura Revolving Sushi is also coming to Cherry Hill, NJ

In case you missed it, earlier this year we caught word that Kura sushi is also coming to Cherry Hill! It'll be located in the Garden State Complex right next to the Eagles Pro Shop, which is right in front of the Wegman's grocery store. Similar to the Paramus location, an opening date has not yet been revealed.



Are you looking forward to these new locations? If you're dying to try in the meantime, they have 3 other locations in New Jersey, in Edison, Fort Lee and Jersey City.

We'll keep you posted with updates!

