Krispy Kreme Donuts are Coming to McDonald’s in New Jersey!

A pretty huge fast food collaboration is coming our way later this year!

According to CNN, two of the biggest fast food franchises in the country, McDonald's and Krispy Kreme donuts, are teaming up to offer Krispy Kreme donuts at all McDonald's locations nationwide!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. Faces Shareholder Lawsuits Getty Images loading...

You may remember when McDonald's started test-selling Krispy Kreme donuts back in late 2022. It started at only 9 McDonald's locations, and then expanded to about 160 locations throughout Kentucky. It turned out to be very successful, so they're gearing up to offer them across the country.

The new deal is a win-win for the two chains, as McDonald's is trying to amp up their bakery and breakfast offerings, and Krispy Kreme aims to increase the scope of the chain by reaching 100,000 points of access.

When will Krispy Kreme donuts be sold at McDonald's?

McDonald's Same Store Sales Up 7.1 Percent In January Getty Images loading...

Starting in the second half of this year, the Krispy Kreme donuts will be here to stay! The two companies are enacting a nationwide rollout to offer the donuts at participating McDonald's locations by the end of 2026.

Which Krispy Kreme donuts will be sold at McDonald's?

Soon you'll be able to order the original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced cream-filled donuts when you visit McDonald's. You'll be able to buy donuts individually or in a pack of 6 all day until the sell out. Would go perfectly with your morning McCafé!

Yum! Are you looking forward to this new partnership?

