Here’s When Kooma Sushi Bar is Projected to Open at the Cherry Hill Mall!

We're getting closer to a new dining experience coming to Cherry Hill!

Last year, it was confirmed that Kooma Asian Fusion & Sushi Bar is coming to the Cherry Hill Mall restaurant strip!

It'll be occupying the former space of California Pizza Kitchen, which closed in 2019. It's been sitting vacant next to Macy's for years now.

What is Kooma Asian Fusion?

Kooma Asian Fusion promises a modernized fine dining experience, specializing in high-quality Japanese, Chinese, and Korean style dishes. Their delicious menu includes sushi and sashimi plates, entrees including teriyaki chicken, beef bulgogi and pork belly, noodles & stir-fry, and a wide variety of classic and specialty sushi rolls. And they have martinis!

We're in for a real treat!

When will Kooma Asian Fusion & Sushi Bar open in Cherry Hill?

Although there's no exact projected date just yet, they're expected to open sometime in August, according to Courier Post. Keep your eye out for construction!

Kooma already has 2 locations in neighboring Pennsylvania, in King of Prussia and West Chester. However, according to one of the owners, the Cherry Hill location will have a new menu. And yes, there will also be a full martini bar!

Are you excited to see this new swanky sushi spot coming to the restaurant strip of the Cherry Hill Mall? I can't wait! The empty spot next the Macy's has been vacant for far too long, so it'll be cool to see the corner buzzing again - especially with the new Eddie V's which just opened last summer.

We'll keep an eye out for an exact opening date!

