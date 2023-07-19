Starting next year, you're going to want to bring reusable bag to one of the most popular malls in the region.

In accordance to a new law, the King of Prussia Mall will officially ban single-use plastic bags, utensils, straws and foam. The Upper Merion Township board of directors unanimously passed the law this week, according to PhillyVoice.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

It's been passed in hopes of reducing the township's plastic pollution levels and to encourage the use of reusable bags, as part of a plan that's been in the works for years.

When will the new plastic ban go into effect at King of Prussia Mall?

Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash loading...

The new law will go into effect for plastic bags immediately next year on Jan 1, 2024. However, the ban on plastic utensils will not go into effect until July 2024.

What will be used in place of plastic bags?

When the law goes into effect, plastic bags will be replaced with paper bags for an extra small fee, but people will be encouraged to bring their own reusable ones.

Right hand holding a brown paper bag isolated on white with clipping path. Getty Images loading...

Of course, New Jersey has been under a plastic bag ban since last spring. Environmentalist experts are still optimistic about its impacts. Over a year later, New Jersey Clean Communities Council estimates that the ban could eliminate over 8 million plastic bags every year, according to NorthJersey.com.

Are you for or against the plastic ban hitting the King of Prussia Mall? Are you optimistic that it will make a lasting change?

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV's Most Famous Anchors & Reporters From Sue Simmons and Roz Abrams to Ernie Anastos and Jim Rosenfield, New York City's media landscape has been shaped by some of the most iconic anchors (and reporters) ever. But where are they now? We take a look back: