I hate to see more local stores closing.

Word just came from The Patch that Joann Fabrics is closing several New Jersey locations as it goes through the bankruptcy process.

Just last month the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time.

It's been announced that 500 of the remaining 800 Joann Fabrics stores throughout the United States will be shutting its doors for good.

Get our free mobile app

Six of those stores closing are in New Jersey.

Here are the locations:

Lawrence Township - Route 1 South in the Mercer On One shopping center

Google Google loading...

Mays Landing

Google Google loading...

Toms River - Hooper Avenue.

Google Google loading...

Succasunna

Google Google loading...

Mount Laurel

Google Google loading...

Deptford

Closures were based on store performance

A spokesperson for Joann Fabrics said in a statement on the closures, "A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right - sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for Joann."

Joann Fabrics has been around for 81 years.

The company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy last March

Last March was the first time the craft store filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. All the stores stayed open after the company said it had over $130 million in new funding to pay down debt.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Joann Fabrics saw a surge in sales as everyone spent more time at home therefore had more time to craft and redecorate their homes.

Knitting erlobrown loading...

Since then, with inflation, sales are suffering once again.

READ MORE: Hallmark store closing for good in Hamilton

The company expects to start its going out of business sales at the stores that are closing permanently on Saturday (February 15, 2025).

For more information, click here.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll