One dead in fatal Mother’s Day stabbing in Trenton, NJ
🔎 A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sunday
🔎 Trenton is up to nine homicides for 2023
🔎 It's the second killing on a holiday in Trenton this year
TRENTON — A 27-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in the capital city as Mother's Day came to an end.
No one is yet in custody for the killing on the 500 block of Second Street in Trenton around 10:45 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. The area is near New Jersey State Prison, formerly known as Trenton State Prison.
Trenton police officers found the victim had been stabbed in his torso, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri announced Monday.
Roger Martinez-Rodriguez was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center but he died a few hours later early Monday morning.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact MCPO Det. Jennifer Eyster at 609-989-6406.
Casey DeBlasio, spokesperson for the MCPO, said that Sunday night's killing brings Trenton up to nine homicides so far for 2023.
Sunday's stabbing is the second time this year that a man has been killed in Trenton on a holiday. Three men are charged with murder for the Easter Sunday killing of 23-year-old Jhosse Tolentino along Lumberton Street. Authorities believe the bloodshed was the result of Instagram posts and gang activity.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
