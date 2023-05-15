One dead in fatal Mother’s Day stabbing in Trenton, NJ

🔎 A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sunday

🔎 Trenton is up to nine homicides for 2023

🔎 It's the second killing on a holiday in Trenton this year

TRENTON — A 27-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in the capital city as Mother's Day came to an end.

No one is yet in custody for the killing on the 500 block of Second Street in Trenton around 10:45 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. The area is near New Jersey State Prison, formerly known as Trenton State Prison.

Trenton police officers found the victim had been stabbed in his torso, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri announced Monday.

(Google Maps/Townsquare Media) (Google Maps/Townsquare Media) loading...

Roger Martinez-Rodriguez was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center but he died a few hours later early Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact MCPO Det. Jennifer Eyster at 609-989-6406.

Casey DeBlasio, spokesperson for the MCPO, said that Sunday night's killing brings Trenton up to nine homicides so far for 2023.

Sunday's stabbing is the second time this year that a man has been killed in Trenton on a holiday. Three men are charged with murder for the Easter Sunday killing of 23-year-old Jhosse Tolentino along Lumberton Street. Authorities believe the bloodshed was the result of Instagram posts and gang activity.

601 Lumberton Street in Trenton, Jhosse Tolentino (Google Maps/Instagram) 601 Lumberton Street in Trenton, Jhosse Tolentino (Google Maps/Instagram) loading...

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

Even more cutest pets in New Jersey — 2023 We asked for the cutest pets — and we got 'em! Here are some more of all the furry, scaly, feathery and wrinkly friends in the Garden State. We've announced our winner here.