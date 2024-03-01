RECALL: If You’re Driving This Car in New Jersey, Turn it in Immediately!
If you're driving this car, you'll want to turn it in to get it fixed as soon as possible, because there's an issue that can easily become deadly.
One of the very last things you want to happen while you're driving - you're on a busy highway during rush hour, you're going 65 mph, and all of a sudden, you lose control of your steering wheel.
You only need to lose control of your wheel for a second or two, and you could potentially crash, seriously injuring yourself and/or others, and it could end in loss of life.
That's what might happen to you if you're driving this car.
Jeep recalls over 300,000 vehicles
Approximately 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees nationwide are being recalled by Chrysler due to a steering wheel problem.
According to the U.S. National Highway and Safety Administration, the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, which can cause a crash.
It's not certain whether or not any crashes have occurred yet due to this issue, but as of January 2024, the company has not reported any.
Which Jeep Grand Cherokees are affected?
The Jeep Grand Cherokees being recalled are the 2021-2023 models.
What should I do if my Jeep Grand Cherokee is being recalled?
If you have one of these vehicles, you can expect to get a letter in the mail with more information by April 12. But in the meantime, you can take your car into the dealership so they can replace the upper control arm pinch bolts for free.
PA Airports Forbid You From Checking These 7 Items
Gallery Credit: Gianna
10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania
Gallery Credit: Austyn