Study reveals New Jersey’s favorite pizza chain: Is it yours?

A study was just done that reveals the top pizza chain in every state and it turns out, just like pizza toppings, no one can agree on anything.

Texas sings the praises of Little Caesars while California is team Pizza Hut. Florida is all about Domino's while Ohio is on board with Papa John’s.

But what about in the Garden State?

Before we get to that, in good Jersey girl conscience I need to be on record that here in NJ we take our pizza seriously and overwhelmingly prefer mom and pop pizza joints.

Growing up in Freehold I’m a huge fan of The Cabin. Few places can top their thin crust pies. Then during my time at The College of New Jersey, I was at Piccolo’s in Ewing constantly.

But when you’re in a bind or just want something different, a national pizza chain can have its place.

So what’s New Jersey’s top choice? The study, put out by PR Hub, gives a top five for every state. They based their data on “various factors such as customer satisfaction, number of outlets, and menu diversity.”

New Jersey’s five favorite pizza chains are…

5️⃣ MOD pizza

How is that even possible when their website lists only two New Jersey locations, one in Marlton the other in Cherry Hill?

4️⃣ Sbarro Pizza

Okay, if you can eat a slice as big as a sailboat and don’t mind going to a mall food court or an airport to find one.

3️⃣ Blaze Pizza

Excuse you? Blaze? Apparently, it’s a thing. They have seven New Jersey locations but they’re all in the northern part of the state so you get a pass if (like me) you had never heard of them.

2️⃣ Pizza Hut

There are 81 Pizza Huts in New Jersey and they certainly have name recognition.

But what’s number one? No, Little Caesars and Papa John’s aren’t cutting it here.

The number 1️⃣ national chain pizza in New Jersey is Domino’s.

Their website claims an astounding 175 locations in the Garden State. Which I thought was a stunningly high number but I guess the demand is there.

