Report to the dance floor. Janet Jackson is back on the road this summer, and she's coming to Philly!

That's right. Janet Jackson will bring the Together Again Summer 2024 Tour to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on June 26.

Janet will be joined by special Nelly in Philly (and for the entirety of the 35-stop tour).

An artist presale starts this Wednesday, January 17th at 10 a.m. (with more presales available on Thursday, January 18th at 10 a.m.). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19th.

You can click here to learn more and purchase tickets for Janet Jackson's 2024 concert in Philly.

I saw this tour last summer when Janet came to Atlantic City, and I gotta say: Janet absolutely still has "it." With decades of hits, Janet Jackson's concert is a must-see. The entire concert will blow your mind.

Janet Jackson's Together Again 2024 Tour Will Make 35 Stops This Summer

The Together Again Tour kicks off in Palm Desert California on June 4th. It includes stops at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the TD Garden in Boston, and more before concluding in Phoenix, Arizona on July 30.

If you can't make the show in Philly, the Together Again Tour will make a few other stops in our area.

They are:

Summer 2024's concert calendar just got even hotter. Here we go, Philly!