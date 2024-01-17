Janet Jackson Announces 2024 ‘Together Again’ Tour & It’s Coming to Philly!
Report to the dance floor. Janet Jackson is back on the road this summer, and she's coming to Philly!
That's right. Janet Jackson will bring the Together Again Summer 2024 Tour to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on June 26.
Janet will be joined by special Nelly in Philly (and for the entirety of the 35-stop tour).
An artist presale starts this Wednesday, January 17th at 10 a.m. (with more presales available on Thursday, January 18th at 10 a.m.). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 19th.
You can click here to learn more and purchase tickets for Janet Jackson's 2024 concert in Philly.
I saw this tour last summer when Janet came to Atlantic City, and I gotta say: Janet absolutely still has "it." With decades of hits, Janet Jackson's concert is a must-see. The entire concert will blow your mind.
Janet Jackson's Together Again 2024 Tour Will Make 35 Stops This Summer
The Together Again Tour kicks off in Palm Desert California on June 4th. It includes stops at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the TD Garden in Boston, and more before concluding in Phoenix, Arizona on July 30.
If you can't make the show in Philly, the Together Again Tour will make a few other stops in our area.
They are:
- Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa. on July 6th (click here for more details).
- Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on July 9th (click here for more details).
- Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on July 10th (click here for more details).
Summer 2024's concert calendar just got even hotter. Here we go, Philly!