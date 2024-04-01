A very busy stretch of highway in our area will be closed for "several days" as crews work to make emergency repairs to an overhead bridge.

PennDOT announced that the northbound side of Interstate 95 will be closed around the Betsy Ross Bridge as crews work to repair an overhead bridge in the area.

The closures will begin at 9:00 p.m. on Monday (April 1).

It all comes after an afternoon accident in the area. An oversized vehicle struck the overpass around 1:30 p.m. The crash snarled traffic in the area through the afternoon commute as traffic was reduced to a single lane for inspections.

Detours Announced for I-95 Closure in Port Richmond, Philadelphia

Here's what we know about the closure, which will DEFINITELY affect commuters.

Drivers on I-95 northbound will forced off the roadway at the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue interchange (that's exit 26). They'll turn right onto Arming Avenue, right onto Adams Avenue and access I-95 on the ramp.

Extremely heavy delays are expected in the area during the closure on both I-95 and the alternate roads. The exact length of the project was not immediately clear so we don't know when the roadway will reopen.

I-95 southbound into Center City is expected to remain open during this window. But delays may be possible.

This comes less than a year after a nearby stretch of Interstate 95 was closed for two weeks after a part of the highway collapsed following a fiery crash back in June. A temporary roadway was built, and motorists were able to travel on I-95 by early July.

This is a developing story. We'll update this with more information shortly.