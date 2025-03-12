The warmer temperatures lately have given us a little taste of spring, and I think I can speak for a whole lot of people when I say we're ready for the next season.

There's something about spending time outside, after seemingly being cooped up for the long winter, that's good for the soul.

It's energizing and it encourages me to make all kinds of plans to do fun things outdoors.

One of my favorite spring activities is going to the U-Pick Tulip Festival at nearby Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, New Jersey.

It's like nothing you've ever seen before.

Holland Ridge Farms has over 8 million tulips

There are over 8 million tulips for you to see, pick, and take pictures of.

Trust me, it's absolutely breathtaking.

Others agree.

Ranked #1 Tulip Festival in the United States

Holland Ridge Farms has just been named the Best Tulip Festival in the U.S. by SIXT.

The company ranked the Top 15 Tulip Festivals in the country based on the number of tulips, the number of online Google searches, and TikTok engagement.

Holland Ridge Farms is #1.

That's quite an honor.

We only have a few more weeks to wait before opening day.

Spring Spectacular will kick off in April

Holland Ridge Farms U Pick Tulip: Spring Spectacular 2025 will begin sometime in April.

The exact opening day hasn't been announced yet. It depends on the weather.

I'd subscribe to their texts or emails to keep up with the latest news from the farm about festival dates, ticket information, food truck lineup, and more.

The farm is filled with fun photo props to pose by...your Instagram or Facebook is going to be filled with gorgeous tulip pictures.

I can't wait to visit again this year.

Holland Ridge Farms is located at 108 Rues Road, Cream Ridge, NJ.

It's super easy to get to, just off of I-195 (Exit 11).

Don't miss out on this spectacular sight. You'll be amazed.

