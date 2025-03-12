Trader Joe’s is coming to another Central Jersey town

What is it about this place that feels almost magical to its many fans? Trader Joe’s was tied with Publix for America’s favorite grocery store in this year’s American Customer Satisfaction Index (or ACSI).

Is it the positive vibe their workers exude? Indications from Glassdoor are that employees are well taken care of with excellent benefits and perks. Happier staff tends to translate to a better customer experience.

Trader Joe’s fans also love their selection of exclusive private-label products. Things like their Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups and their Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend. Joe’s customers also love their Charles Shaw wine nicknamed “Two-Buck Chuck” for its original price of $1.99. (It’s since gone up but the nickname remains.)

If you can relate because you’re already a fan and you live near Woodbridge, you’re in luck. Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac has announced a Trader Joe’s is coming to the Middlesex County town. It will take over the site of the former Bed, Bath & Beyond on Route 1 southbound across from Woodbridge Center.

"The most sought-after American-owned and operated grocery store is finally coming to Woodbridge after we beat out all of our neighboring towns that have been competing to attract it. Yes, we are talking about Trader Joe’s," McCormac said.

No word yet on when Trader Joe’s new Woodbridge location will open. When it does, it will be the 20th Trader Joe’s in the state. Until then folks in Woodbridge could make the drive to their Westfield location.