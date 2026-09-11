It's almost time for one of the most fun weekends in Hamilton Township, New Jersey (Mercer County). Just like on St. Patrick's Day, everybody's a little Irish at the annual Irish Festival.

The Hamilton Irish Festival is Oct 2 and 3

The Hamilton Hibernians have announced that the 42nd Annual Hamilton Irish Festival will take place on two fun-filled days, Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3, at the Ancient Order of Hibernians on Kuser Road.

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Irish Pub Night is on Friday night on the patio

The festivities kick off with Irish Pub Night on Friday at 6 PM. The party's on the patio (weather permitting) and will feature live music from Radio Fiction. There will also be food specials from JI's Greenhouse available.

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The next day, Saturday, October 3, starting at 12 PM, is the Hamilton Irish Music Festival. Children under 15 are free when accompanied by an adult. Adults are only $5 to get in. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Hamilton Irish Festival via Facebook Hamilton Irish Festival via Facebook

There will be live music from 1 PM - 9 PM

Make sure to bring along a lawn chair or blanket to sit, relax, eat, and enjoy some great live music all day and night, from 1 PM - 9 PM, from The NatterJacks, The Bogside Rogues, and First Highland Watch. Plus, you'll be treated to Irish dancers and bagpipers in between the acts. Grab tickets for the 50/50, and browse the vendors.

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Hamilton Irish Festival via Facebook Hamilton Irish Festival via Facebook

There will be free activities for children

Don't leave the kids at home. There will be plenty for them to do. Look for the free children's area from 1 PM - 5 PM with fun activities. The first 75 children there will get to enjoy free pumpkin painting.

Hamilton Irish Festival via Facebook Hamilton Irish Festival via Facebook

No outside food or drink is allowed. No pets permitted, unless they are service animals. The rain date is Sunday, October 4. Wear some green, go out, and have a good time.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians is located at 2419 Kuser Road in Hamilton Township. For more information, click here.

The most Irish towns in New Jersey Using most recent five-year data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, we plotted the municipalities in New Jersey with the highest percentage of residents claiming Irish descent. Take a look! Gallery Credit: Townsquare Media NJ