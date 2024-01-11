A new Dave & Buster’s is replacing the last Sears in NJ

We told you the other day that New Jersey’s last Sears is closing, but now we know what will be replacing it: a Dave & Buster’s.

According to The Jersey Journal, the arcade/restaurant will occupy a portion of the vast space vacated by Sears; the rest of the two-story space will be filled by smaller stores and an extension of the common area.

This is apparently part of a strategy for Dave & Buster’s, as they opened a location in the Willowbrook Mall where a Sears used to be several years ago.

Who are Dave and Buster?

In case you’re wondering, there really is a Dave and a Buster. One of them operated a successful restaurant and, a few doors down, the other had an adult arcade. When they noticed that many patrons went from one establishment to the other, they decided to combine them.

The first Dave & Buster’s opened in Dallas in 1982. Dave’s name went first because he won a coin flip.

There are now over 140 locations throughout the country; their website says:

Each store has more state of the art games than ever, more mouthwatering menu items and the most innovative drinks anywhere. From wings to steaks, we’ve got whatever suits your appetite and our premium bar assures we’re stocked to satisfy! Plus, you can watch your game on one of our massive HDTVs with epic stadium sound.

Sears was one of the anchors when the Newport Centre Mall opened, and its closing means there are only 12 of them left in the US.

