It's such a festive time of year. Hamilton Township (Mercer County) has just announced its Independence Day concert and fireworks for 2023.

Save the date for this annual celebration. It will be the Friday before Independence Day, June 30th, at Veterans Park. Make sure to use the Kuser Road entrance to the park (the South side).

Have you ever been? I've gone many times and it's always so much fun.

The festivities kick off at 6pm. There will be live music and food vendors, so bring your family and friends for a great night. It tends to get crowded, so plan to get there on the early side.

The fireworks will begin at 9:30pm. It's always one of the best fireworks shows in the area. You don't want to miss it. There will be a lot of Ooooohs and Ahhhhhs.

I'm crossing my fingers for a nice day, but, if it's not, the rain date is the next day, Saturday, July 1st.

Hamilton Township is looking for sponsors for this event and its other seasonal events. Click here for more information.

