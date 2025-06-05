It's official!

Halsey is bringing the "For My Last Trick Tour" to New Jersey over the next few days, and I can't wait.

I'm going to one of the shows this weekend and excited is an understatement.

Halsey released their album, "The Great Impersonator," back in October.

Are you going to the show? If so, here's what you need to know.

Where Is Halsey Performing in New Jersey?

The "For My Last Trick Tour" is making two stops in New Jersey in 2025.

She'll be at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Friday, June 7th and at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on June 8th.

Both shows start at 8 pm, and there are opening acts.

What Time Will Halsey Perform in Holmdel, NJ, and Camden, NJ?

It seems like Halsey should take the stage around 9:00 pm.

According to prior shows, it looks like their set will last for a little over an hour and feature about 23 songs, including the encore.

What Is Halsey's Setlist for Holmdel, NJ, and Camden, NJ?

Nailing down an exact set list has been pretty tricky for this tour.

It seems as though there are a lot of songs that are 100% on the set list, while there are also other songs that are added each night.

Different shows have been getting different "surprise songs", but we do know she's likely to play the following based on other stops on this tour:

Darwinism

Bad At Love

Alone

Lucky

Dog Years

I am not a woman, I'm a god

Control

Lilith

Angel on Fire

Panic Attack

Graveyard

Only Living Girl in LA

Lonely is the Muse

Gasoline

You Should Be Sad

Colors

Nightmare

Without Me

The Great Impersonator

If you're going to either show, have the best time!

