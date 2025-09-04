It’s officially Halloween season, which means it’s time to start taking your kids from store to store to hunt for the perfect costume for that one magical night of trick-or-treating.

Over the years, costumes and candy buckets have become more and more creative, and there’s a newer trend you might notice while handing out candy this year. If you plan on greeting trick-or-treaters in 2023, there’s an important rule to know about when it comes to candy buckets.

You may see kids carrying a blue or teal pumpkin bucket while going door to door this Halloween. These colors have special meanings, and it’s important to be aware of what they represent.

Why Do Blue and Teal Pumpkins Matter in New Jersey?

According to Good Housekeeping, a blue pumpkin bucket is often used by families of children with autism. It signals to candy givers that the child may not say “trick-or-treat” or interact in the usual way, and it’s a gentle reminder to be patient and kind. This trend started as a way to make Halloween fun and accessible for everyone.

A teal pumpkin bucket, on the other hand, usually means the child has a food allergy. In recent years, many households have also placed teal pumpkins outside their homes to show that they offer non-candy treats, like small toys or stickers, for kids who can’t have certain foods.

Both of these trends are wonderful ways to make Halloween safer and more inclusive, so when you see a blue or teal pumpkin this year, you’ll know how to make the night extra special for every trick-or-treater.

