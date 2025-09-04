Jodi and I love going to the movies, but with our crazy schedule over the past few years it hasn't been easy to find the time.

Last night we made the time and went to one of our favorite spots, the Princeton Garden Theater on Nassau Street.

If you grew up in the 1970s, you may have seen the iconic Hollywood classic in a theater. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie that kept more than a few of our friends out of the ocean for a while, "Jaws" was reworked in 4K for the big screen.

As Steven Spielberg said in the interview before the big show, he thought "we'd need a bigger screen."

We joined our friends Amy and Jonathan for a nice night out walking through downtown Princeton on a perfect weather evening. Even though we have seen the film several down times (Yes, Jodi is a huge fan and anytime we're channel surfing) she'll stop if "Jaws" is playing. We even have the movie poster framed in the house.

For me, it reminds me of a time when movies didn't have a political message, just entertainment. A little humor, a little stress and some shockers, and better dialogue than most modern movies.

No flash, just solid writing and excellent acting.

There is no doubt it's worth the cost of the ticket ($14 for adults) to see it with friends.

