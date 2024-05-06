I bet this was the last thing these New Jersey newlyweds expected...and something they'll remember for the rest of their lives.

On Friday night (May 3rd), Jason and Claudia had just said their "I do's" in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and were outside of Homesick restaurant, taking a big group photo when Food Network superstar, Guy Fieri ran up to say congratulations, according to People magazine.

What a wedding crasher. How cool is that?

Look at the bride's face...priceless.

The group was shocked and very excited to see him. The photographer, Alli Rockafellow, quickly went to work snapping a bunch of pictures with him.

Rockafellow told NJ.com, "My back was towards him so as he ran into the picture, my bride's father, Larry Falcone, ran up and was the first to welcome him over into the group. Everyone saw him as he ran over and they were jumping up and down with excitement."

The new bride got a taste of Fieri's new tequila as Fieri was seen pouring a shot in her mouth. The owner of the restaurant also got in on the fun.

Fieri signed bottles of his tequila for the newlyweds and the restaurant.

Fieri made another stop in Asbury Park at a sushi place called Taka.

The owner welcomed him with open arms.

Fieri was in town to promote his tequila brand with Sammy Hagar, Santo. He was at Low Dive bar and restaurant on Ocean Avenue earlier in the night signing bottles and giving out cocktails. The bar was packed with his fans.

Flavortown came to Asbury Park and it was a blast.

