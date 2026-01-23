Have you ever noticed the beautiful, massive, artistic sculptures around the Hamilton Township train station on Sloan Avenue? They're hard to miss.

Google Google loading...

They are just a hint of what you'll see in nearby Grounds for Sculpture. The sculpture park and museum, located at 80 Sculptors Way, is sprawled out over 42 acres. There are 300 outdoor sculptures to discover and six indoor art galleries. There is also a top-notch restaurant, Rat's Restaurant, on grounds.

Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton is nominated for Best Sculpture Park in America

The local attraction is in the running for a big honor. You can vote right now for Grounds for Sculpture to win one of USA Today's 10Best Awards, Best Sculpture Park in America.

Grounds for Sculpture via Facebook Grounds for Sculpture via Facebook loading...

USA Today says, "Discover the allure of open-air artistry at these 20 sculpture parks and gardens, nominated by an expert panel as the best across the United States. These captivating spaces blend the beauty of nature with the ingenuity of human creation, offering visitors a unique journey through large-scale masterpieces set against the backdrop of the American landscape."

You can vote for Grounds for Sculpture until February 16

You can cast your vote for Grounds for Sculpture until Monday, February 16. You can vote once a day until Monday, February 16. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, February 25.

To see the other sculpture parks across America that were also nominated, click here.

If you've never been to Grounds for Sculpture, put a visit on your to-do list. It's quite a sight. Click here to see the current exhibitions, upcoming exhibitions, and past exhibitions.

Grounds for Sculpture is located at 80 Sculptures Way in Hamilton Township, NJ.

Google Google loading...

Vote now for Grounds for Sculpture to be named one of USA Today's 10Best Sculpture Parks in America.