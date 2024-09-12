If you know me, you know I love a fun theme.

Fall is right around the corner and Great Wolf Lodge in Pennsylvania wants to help get you in the mood.

The family resort with the best indoor water park in the Poconos has just unveiled its new fall-themed suite.

Bag of Candy Corn Marie Fields loading...

More specifically, a candy corn-themed suite.

Fun, right?

Get our free mobile app

Candy corn is most definitely the candy of fall.

C'mon, admit it, you love it.

Bowl of candy corn close-up dm-evans loading...

It's so colorful and cute.

It's being called a "tri-colored oasis."

Great Wolf Lodge has partnered with Brach's, the maker of candy corn, for this limited-time experience.

So, if you're a devoted fan of the candy, you're going to absolutely love this.

Your Instagram will love it too.

Decorating crews recently transformed a suite at Great Wolf Lodge into a candy corn lovers' dream.

Imagine your bed having a candy corn headboard.

Brach's via Instagram Brach's via Instagram loading...

The checkerboard has candy corn pieces.

Brach's Candy via Instagram Brach's Candy via Instagram loading...

The curtains are a candy corn ombre and the pillows are candy corn-shaped.

Brach's via Instagram Brach's via Instagram loading...

There are candy corn-colored leaves everywhere.

The front of the mini-fridge is covered in candy corns and there are candy corn knick knacks all over the suite.

Brach's via Instagram Brach's via Instagram loading...

The couch looks comfortable with the candy corn pillows and you can read by the candy corn wall sconce.

Brach's via Instagram Brach's via Instagram loading...

The neon orange sign above the couch reminds you that candy corn will always, "Make Moments Sweeter."

Brach's via Instagram Brach's via Instagram loading...

Of course, the suite is fully stocked with what else...candy corn.

Brach's via Instagram Brach's via Instagram loading...

Isn't this the best?

You can book your stay now.

The candy corn suite experience runs from September 22 until Halloween (October 31st).

READ MORE: The BEST place in the U.S. to see fall foliage this year is in PA

The suite fits 5-6 people.

Your stay includes a membership to Brach's Candy Corn Club.

Bowl of candy corn close-up dm-evans loading...

I bet you didn't know there was such a thing.

That membership gets you a year's worth of candy corn.

For more information and to book a stay, click here.

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz