It's the unthinkable. What started out as a normal evening turned tragic quickly.

Bucks County communities and surrounding areas are still reeling from the devastating flash floods over the weekend and the deaths they caused.

Victims Identified

The floods claimed the lives of five people:

Enzo and Linda DePiero of Newtown Township, PA.

Susan Barnhart of Titusville, NJ

Yuko Love of Newtown Township, PA.

Katheryn Seley of Charleston, South Carolina.

A Go Fund Me has been set up by friends and neighbors of Susan Barnhart. Susan was the caretaker of her 80-year-old mother, Pat. Your donations will go towards her future care.

Two of three children of victim, Katheryn (Katie) Seley, are still missing (as of 11am, July 20). Mattie is only 2-years-old and Conrad is 9-months-old.

Search crews are working tirelessly to find them, but have been faced with rough water and weather conditions.

Seley's fiancé', Jim, their oldest son and Katie's mother were fortunate enough to escape the flood waters. A Go Fund Me has been set up for them by Jim's sister. Their family is obviously beyond devastated.

Please help these families if you're able.

Prayer Vigil Thursday

There will be a Prayer Vigil tonight (July 20) at 7pm to honor the victims of the flooding and support the family and friends left behind to face life without their loved ones.

It will take place at the Washington Crossing United Methodist Church, located at 1895 Wrightstown Road in Washington Crossing, PA.

The church has served as a base for first responders and press conferences throughout this tragedy.

Upper Makefield Township Police have announced that there will also be a Night of CommUNITY this Sunday, July 23 at 7pm at the 9-11 Memorial Garden of Reflection (1950 Woodside Road, Yardley).

For more details, click here.

Thoughts and prayers to all those affected.

