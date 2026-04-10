I guess when you're famous, getting into a car accident can be a little awkward, although Gigi Hadid made the best of it in New Hope recently.

Gigi Hadid was in a car accident in New Hope, PA

The Bucks County Courier Times is reporting that Gigi was involved in a little fender-bender. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Her 5-year-old daughter with Zayn Malik from One Direction, Khai, was not in the car at the time of the accident.

READ MORE: Look inside Yolanda Hadid's Solebury estate

Hadid was spotted taking a selfie with the other driver involved in the accident

You wouldn't think the scene would be a happy one, but everyone was all smiles. There's even a video showing the man involved in the accident and Gigi taking a selfie together on the street. I'm sure he was surprised when he realized he had an accident with a celebrity. Bystanders say Gigi was "incredibly kind" and made sure to exchange information with the other driver before going on her way.

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Yolanda Hadid has an $11 million farm in Solebury

The supermodel is no stranger to the area. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, owns an $11 million farm for her family not far from downtown New Hope, in Solebury. It's absolutely beautiful. Yolanda has done extensive renovations to the property and loves the area.

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READ MORE: Popular New Hope brewery shuts doors after 23 years

Hadid bought the property 8 years ago when she needed peace in her life. "Eight years ago, after my divorce and years of battling chronic neurological Lyme disease, I needed to get away from the noise of city life. I longed for a sanctuary where I could heal and reconnect with Mother Earth just the way I grew up in Holland."

Gigi Hadid is dating PA native Bradley Cooper

Gigi, who's dating Bucks County native, Bradley Cooper, has been spotted many times dining, shopping, and enjoying the picturesque area. Cooper is said to own a sprawling farmhouse in New Hope, as well.

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Read more HERE.

10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were from Pennsylvania Some of your favorite celebs grew up right in Pennsylvania! Gallery Credit: Gianna