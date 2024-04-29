Here’s Where to Find the BEST Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken in New Jersey!

Few would disagree that one of the ultimate supreme comfort foods around the world is... fried chicken!

It's a top-shelf "homey" food, but alas, we don't always have the time to make fried chicken at home. So of course, there's a wealth of places we can go to get that heavenly, crispy crunch in New Jersey.

Typically, when you want to find the best fried chicken in area, you'll most likely find it in a "hole-in-the-wall" spots. The hidden gems that the locals sniffed out.

So for this discussion, we're obviously casting KFC, Popeyes and Chick fil A aside - no fast food chains here!

Cheapism.com recently compiled their list of Best Hole-in-the-Wall Spots for Fried Chicken in Every State. So where is it in New Jersey? Turns out, you can get pizza there too!

Galore Fried Chicken and Pizza - Somerset

Galore Fried Chicken & Pizza, located at1991 NJ-27 in Somerset, New Jersey is the best hole-in-the-wall spot for fried chicken in the state!

Here's what Cheapism said about this place:

"Pizza and fried chicken aren't the most common combination, but it's working out well for Galore, a majority takeout spot that also serves cheesesteaks, pasta, and sandwiches. The chicken pieces are large and have a crackly batter."

You won't find anything fancy inside - a few booths, a simple pickup counter and a soda cooler. It's one of those spots where you want to grab something quick yet tasty. But boy do they know how to do it right!

You an order fried chicken by the piece, fried chicken meal boxes, mixed chicken boxes and mixed chicken combos.

And rest assured that it'll be some of the best fried chicken you've ever had. Their fried chicken was even recognized by Yelp, who said "their fried chicken and wings are unbeatable."

Have you ever had Galore's fried chicken? It could be well worth a trip!

