NJ Beaches Offer Free Beach Badges for Veterans &#038; Active Military

NJ Beaches Offer Free Beach Badges for Veterans & Active Military

leekris/Dejan_Dundjerski/canva

 

leekris/Dejan_Dundjerski/canva
loading...

The weather is starting to get warmer. You know what that means...beach days aren't that far away. Yipee.

Most NJ beaches require tags for entry

You'll need a beach badge to get on most New Jersey beaches and they aren't cheap, unless you've served or are serving our country.

Dejan_Dundjerski
loading...

I recently found out that my second hometown of Ocean City, NJ offers free beach badges to veterans and active military, and not just a day at the beach, the offer is for all season at the beach.

This is such a nice way to honor them for their service. The family of active military are able to get free beach tags as well. Click here for all the details.

leekris
loading...

After learning about Ocean City's offer, I wondered if any other Jersey Shore beach town did the same thing. After a quick search, I came upon the NJ.com list of New Jersey beach towns that do indeed have similar offers.

New Jersey beaches offer veterans and active military free beach access

Here are a few:

Avalon

Barnegat Light

EduardMoldoveanuPhotography
loading...

Beach Haven

Belmar

Bradley Beach

Brick

Cape May

Azurita
loading...

Deal

Holgate

Lavalette

Long Beach Township

Get our free mobile app

Long Branch

Margate

Sea Bright

Sea Isle City

lmel9000
loading...

Seaside Heights

Seven President's (Long Branch)

Stone Harbor

Make sure you click here for all the details because each Jersey Shore beach town has their own way of doing it.

You'll notice that the families of active military are able to get free badges also in many towns but not veterans' families.

flySnow
loading...

The article states, "Under New Jersey state law, beach towns are allowed to provide free beach access to the families of active duty military members, but not the families of veterans. A bill that would allow free access to the families of veterans has been introduced to the state Legislature annually since 2014, but has not become a law."

I certainly hope it becomes a law soon.

By the way, Jersey Shore towns Atlantic City, Strathmere, the Wildwoods, and Corson's Inlet State Park always have free access for everyone.

In the meantime, thank you for your service.

Enjoy your time along the Jersey Shore.

15 South Jersey Restaurants You Must Try

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Filed Under: Military, veterans, Cape May, free beaches, Ocean City, Belmar
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM