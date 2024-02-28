leekris/Dejan_Dundjerski/canva leekris/Dejan_Dundjerski/canva loading...

The weather is starting to get warmer. You know what that means...beach days aren't that far away. Yipee.

Most NJ beaches require tags for entry

You'll need a beach badge to get on most New Jersey beaches and they aren't cheap, unless you've served or are serving our country.

Party time on the beach Dejan_Dundjerski loading...

I recently found out that my second hometown of Ocean City, NJ offers free beach badges to veterans and active military, and not just a day at the beach, the offer is for all season at the beach.

This is such a nice way to honor them for their service. The family of active military are able to get free beach tags as well. Click here for all the details.

leekris leekris loading...

After learning about Ocean City's offer, I wondered if any other Jersey Shore beach town did the same thing. After a quick search, I came upon the NJ.com list of New Jersey beach towns that do indeed have similar offers.

New Jersey beaches offer veterans and active military free beach access

Here are a few:

Avalon

Barnegat Light

Sunset over Barnegat Lighthouse, Long Beach Island - NJ EduardMoldoveanuPhotography loading...

Beach Haven

Belmar

Bradley Beach

Brick

Cape May

Beach toys in the sand Azurita loading...

Deal

Holgate

Lavalette

Long Beach Township

Get our free mobile app

Long Branch

Margate

Sea Bright

Sea Isle City

Crescent Beach, Maine USA lmel9000 loading...

Seaside Heights

Seven President's (Long Branch)

Stone Harbor

Make sure you click here for all the details because each Jersey Shore beach town has their own way of doing it.

You'll notice that the families of active military are able to get free badges also in many towns but not veterans' families.

Veteran Salutes the US Flag flySnow loading...

The article states, "Under New Jersey state law, beach towns are allowed to provide free beach access to the families of active duty military members, but not the families of veterans. A bill that would allow free access to the families of veterans has been introduced to the state Legislature annually since 2014, but has not become a law."

I certainly hope it becomes a law soon.

By the way, Jersey Shore towns Atlantic City, Strathmere, the Wildwoods, and Corson's Inlet State Park always have free access for everyone.

In the meantime, thank you for your service.

Enjoy your time along the Jersey Shore.

15 South Jersey Restaurants You Must Try