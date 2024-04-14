BaconFest 2024 is coming to this beloved New Jersey winery

Laurita Winery in New Egypt, NJ is kicking off food truck festival season with BaconFest 2024 and it sounds awesome.

The two-day event will take place on Sat. April 27 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sun. April 28 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

You can stroll the beautiful winery grounds while pairing their wines with food from a variety of trucks.

In addition to the wining and dining, there will be live music, wagon tours, and face & arm painting. If you go Saturday night you’ll also get to see fireworks.

As of writing this, these are the food trucks that you can expect to see:

Saturday only:

⚫ Cold Stone Creamery

⚫ Empanada Guy

⚫ Have A Ball

⚫ KBBQ CUPBOB

⚫ La Rosa Chicken & Grill

⚫ Latin Bites

⚫ Pad Thai Food Truck

⚫ Pasta Paradise

⚫ Wheelie Good Perogies

Both Saturday and Sunday:

⚫ REDs Pizza Express

⚫ Beach Shack Food Truck

⚫ Five Sisters Food Co.

⚫ JD'S House Of Bacon

⚫ Maddalenas CheeseCake Co.

⚫ Shore Good Eats n Treats

⚫ Star of the Sea Seafood

⚫ The Mexi-Boys

⚫ Twisted Steaks

⚫ ElemeN7ts by NitroGirl

⚫ MACTRUCK

⚫ Tacoholics

As for the live music schedule, this is the line up:

Saturday, April 27

🎶 Rangers Nouveau: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

🎶 Dockside Band: 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

🎶 Strictly 60s: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

🎶 Jersey SureCats: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

🎶 Undercover 80s: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here. Anyone under 21 can get in for free!

If you’ve never been to Laurita Winery, it’s gorgeous. Take a look around from when my colleague visited it a few years ago. Cheers!

A look inside Laurita Winery

