NJ gun club treasurer charged with stealing thousands in cash

PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.

According to what appears to be his Facebook page, Weber formerly worked for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Weber was charged with theft and released on a summons pending future appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

