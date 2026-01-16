If you've ever wanted to check out some of great museums in New Jersey, tomorrow would be a great day to do it.

Twelve NJ museums have free admission on January 17, 2026

On Saturday, January 17, 2026, admission is free to twelve museums across the Garden State. I bet you're wondering why you can leave your wallet at home. The free offer is to celebrate the upcoming inauguration of New Jersey Governor-elect, Mikie Sherrill.

Free museum admission is in honor of NJ Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill's inauguration

Here are the dozen museums you can visit on Inauguration Day 2026 Free Museum Day:

Liberty Science Center

NJ Aviation Hall of Fame

The Hermitage

Battleship NJ

Edelman Fossil

Red Mill Museum

Nordlandz

NJ State Museum

Paranormal Museum

Monmouth Museum

Sterling Hill Mine

NJ maritime Museum

Space is limited, so first come, first served at the museums

There are a few things you need to know if you're planning on visiting any of these museums. You don't need a reservation of any kind, you just need to show up. But, space is limited, so it will be first come, first served. Do yourself a favor and show up early. These museums all have a capacity, and there's bound to be a lot of people trying to take advantage of this free offer.

NJ Governor-elect, Mikie Sherrill, is expected to make stops at the NJ State Museum in Trenton and the Battleship New Jersey museum in Camden on Saturday.

Sherrill says, "For more than a year, I've been up and down this state and am on a mission to deliver for all New Jerseyans – lower costs, a better future for our kids, and a more transparent and accountable state government. Leadership means listening to the people about what keeps them up at night – and we will start my administration the same way we won this race, by listening and taking action for the people I serve."

Inauguration Day will be Tuesday, January 20 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark.