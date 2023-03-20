Massive Blaze Underway at Burlington County Church

Burlington County firefighters are battling a massive blaze in Florence Township tonight, according to multiple reports.

NBC 10 and 6 ABC are reporting that the fire began at the Fountain of Life Center, which is located at 2035 Burlington Columbus Road.

The first reports of the fire came in around 6 pm this evening.

No injuries were immediately reported, however, the fire was not under control as of 8 pm.

Reports say it’s a now 4 alarm blaze, and the smoke can be seen billowing into the night sky miles away.



The cause of the blaze is not clear at this time, according to 6 ABC.