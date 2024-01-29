You Can Surprisingly Own These 3 Exotic Pets Legally in NJ

We’ve all seen a bunch of weird animals online that we’re dying to have. I’ve seen some amazing pets that people have in their homes online and it makes me so jealous.

It also makes me wonder, where are these people living where they can have these super exotic animals? There are a ton of exotic animals that you can own right in New Jersey that you never would’ve guessed were legal.

According to Pet Helpful, “No two states are alike when it comes to the rules for keeping exotic pets.” When it comes to New Jersey’s most exotic pets that are legal to own, you’re probably going to be shocked about what you can keep in your homes in The Garden State.

1. Skunks

Surprisingly, you can legally own a skunk as a pet in New Jersey. In other states such as Alaska, California, Arkansas Arizona, and more it is 100% ILLEGAL to own a skunk.

Although in New Jersey it is 100% legal. You do need a permit to own one, though

2. Ostriches

Ostriches are giant birds that are surprisingly, legal to own as pets in New Jersey, of course, as long as you can prove you’ll provide the proper living conditions.

3. Raccoons

Raccoons are legal to own in New Jersey, under a few conditions. You can’t just go off on the side of the highway and catch a raccoon and bring it home.

According to Pet Helper, “They must come from a licensed breeder, but this is a good thing due to rabies concerns.”

