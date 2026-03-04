A few weeks ago I told you about three local friends who have teamed up for an exciting new project. They're opening a new restaurant together in Serenity Plaza (Marrazzo's shopping center) on Parkway Avenue in Ewing. After a lot of hard work, a grand opening date is set.

Ewing Eats: Sandwich & Grill opens March 17

The partners, Keith Dimmick, Cornelius Wehkamp, and Jake O'Grady will be opening the doors to Ewing Eats: Sandwich & Grill on Tuesday, March 17. Its slogan is "Fresh Flavor, Local Vibe, Jersey Proud." There was a post announcing the grand opening on Facebook. See below.

The post read, "Grand Opening: March 17th. The Ewing Eats team has been working hard at creating a unique space that we are proud of and that we know you are going to love."

Hot & cold sandwiches, burgers, salads, and loaded fries are on the Ewing Eats menu

The menu looks tasty: smash burgers, hot and cold sandwiches, cheesesteaks, cutlets, loaded fries, fresh salads, all built the way you want them. The owners (and friends) say this isn't just your run of the mill restaurant. They built it for the community to gather, so grab your friends and go check it out.

The community seems excited about the grand opening and are commenting what they can't wait to order on the grand opening Facebook post.

Ewing Eats: Sandwich & Grill is in the Marrazzo's Shopping Center on Parkway Avenue

The grand opening of the new Ewing Eats: Sandwich & Grill is Tuesday, March 17. It's located at 1400 Parkway Avenue, Unit B1 (where SNG Burgers used to be in the Marrazzo's Shopping Center). The hours are Tuesday - Saturday from 10 AM - 7 PM and Sunday from 10 AM - 5 PM.