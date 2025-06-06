A search is underway for a man who allegedly exposed himself in front of customers inside a busy retail store earlier this week in Evesham, NJ.

Evesham Police Search For Man Who Exposed Himself Inside a Marshall’s Store

The incident occurred inside a Marshall’s Store located on Route 73 South in Evesham, NJ on Monday (June 2), police announced.

READ MORE: Suspect Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Busy Mercer County Bathroom

They say that a suspect entered the store around 2:00 p.m. and exposed himself to multiple patrons. Officers responded to the store around 4:00 p.m. they say to investigate the complaint.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many victims may have encountered the suspect on Monday afternoon.

Evesham, NJ Suspect Wanted in Connection With Another Incident

The suspect in this case is believed to have possibly committed a similar act inside the store about one week prior. The store’s staff told police that they think the same man exposed himself to other patrons (including a juvenile) at that time. That incident is also under investigation at the this time, according to a release from Evesham Police.

READ MORE: Busy Center City Steakhouse To Close This Summer

The suspect (seen in a surveillance photo below) is described as an African American male in his early 20s with short hair.

If you are a victim of the crimes or have any information that may help police, you’re asked to call Evesham’s Police at 856-983-1116. You can also call their confidential tip line at 856-983-4699 or text ETPDTIP to 847411.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll