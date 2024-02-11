Goodbye Marlton Diner, Hello Enlighten Dispensary!

After several months of redevelopment Enlighten Dispensary, a new legal cannabis dispensary coming to Marlton, is almost ready to open their doors for business!

Their website and social media pages are finally up and running!

"Get ready for a taste of the local flavor. Our lineup includes the finest Jersey flower, pre-rolls that rep our style, edibles that scream hometown pride, concentrates that hit harder than the Turnpike, sleek vaporizers, and tinctures with that unmistakable Jersey swagger. This is cannabis with a side of local love."

In Fall 2022, the empty diner building was finally approved by the Evesham Township planning board to be transformed into Enlighten Health and Wellness . After having sat abandoned and fenced off for several months, this was a significant turn of events for a building that may have otherwise been demolished.

Gone are the old aesthetics of the Marlton Diner, which closed in 2022, and sat vacant and abandoned for several months.

For some context, here's what the diner, located at 781 Rte 70 W, looked like in April 2023.

Just a few months later, a lot of progress was made on the new layout for the dispensary.

Now, we're getting so close to the final outcome. The renderings of the interior give us a glimpse of the sleek, modern aesthetics.

When will Enlighten Dispensary open?

According to their website, Enlighten Dispensary will be opening for business in Spring 2024. Right around the corner, although an exact opening date has not been announced yet.

Their menu will include various flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, vaporizers, and tinctures.

We've been keeping track of this development for nearly 2 years, so it's exciting to see that's finally almost ready!

Will you be checking it out?

