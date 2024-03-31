Get ready for another option to get a silky smooth blowout in South Jersey!

Earlier this year, it was announced that DryBar, a California-based chain of salons that provides a blowout hair styling, is set to open in Marlton, New Jersey.

The New York launch of Alli Webb's book "The Drybar Guide To Good Hair For All" at Drybar Greenwich Village

According to Facebook Community Page, 'A View from Evesham', they'll be opening in the Marlton Square shopping center, at 300 Route 73. You may remember this spot as a portion of the previous location of Victoria's Secret.

Google Maps

What is Drybar?

Drybar isn't your typical hair salon. They specialize specifically in just blowouts, dry-styling and braids. It's the perfect place to get a quick polished hairstyle wen you're in a pinch. They can also do special event updos along with add-on extensions for additional pricing. In about an hour or less you'll be looking like a movie star!

When is Drybar opening in Marlton?

There's now a now a running countdown on Drybar of Marlton's specials page! When you do the math, it looks like they have a projected opening for early August 2024!

You can follow the Drybar Marlton shop's Facebook page HERE.

Another Drybar is coming soon to Mount Laurel

And that's not all! They also have another locations coming soon to nearby Mount Laurel! They'll be located at 52 Centerton Road in the Centerton Square shopping center.

They also have locations open in Hoboken, Summit, Toms River, Paramus, and Wall Township.

Keep your eyes peeled for work crews! Are you excited to see Drybar finally coming to South Jersey?

