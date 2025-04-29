If you have a drone and love photography, flying it over the beaches at the Jersey Shore is a great way to capture some great pictures.

Before you start flying it out there, you need to know a few things.

Even though you’re legally allowed to fly drones over New Jersey, there are rules about doing so, especially if you plan to bring them with you to the shore this summer at any point.

General Drone Laws in New Jersey

The FAA has set basic rules when it comes to flying drones, and New Jersey closely follows those guidelines.

If your drone weighs more than 0.55 pounds, it needs to be registered.



You also have to keep your drone below 400 feet, always keep it within your view while flying, and always avoid flying it near moving cars or over people.

Also, flying drones near airports or in a “restricted airspace” is also against the law unless you have permission. If you’re just flying for fun, you are also supposed to pass an online safety test before you start flying, which you can find here.

Beach-Specific Restrictions For Drones in New Jersey

You have to be careful when flying a drone along the Jersey Shore. Some beach towns even have their own rules when it comes to doing so, especially during the summer.

For example, Seaside Heights has a full “No Fly Zone” over the beach and boardwalk from May 1st to September 30th.

Ventnor City also bans drones over the beach during the summer.

If you don’t follow the drone laws, you could get hit with a fine or maybe even worse. It’s really important to check the FAA rules and local town laws before you decide to start flying.

Always research the town you’re visiting to see if they have any special drone restrictions. It’s always just safe to know the exact rules!

