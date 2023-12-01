Alexa, play "Run Run, Rudolph!"

Cedar Grove Elementary in Toms River received a shocking visitor in the night over the weekend! Around 10 pm on Saturday, a deer crashed through a window of the school and ran amok, prompting police to arrive on the scene to escort the frightened deer off the premises.

A man who was walking his dog saw and heard the crash and called the police. What followed afterward was a scene fit for a Christmas comedy movie.

The wild chase was captured on police body cam, and it's quite the spectacle! The deer was seen running through the hallways as if it were late for class, before entering a classroom and running on top of a shelf, knocking down everything in its path.

Eventually the police were able to lead the deer out of the school and off the property. Fortunately no one was hurt! It's a good thing this didn't happen during regular school hours!

And by the way, what's with deer crashing through windows lately? This incident reminds me of a more shocking video that's recently gone viral on social media. A deer crashed through the window of a restaurant, right next to a family eating dinner!

These deer out here are putting the Kool-Aid man to shame! Have you have any deer incidents lately? Be careful - deer on the run like this can cause serious injury. It's best to keep your distance.

